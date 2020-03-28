Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOIMF opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.43. Loomis has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.01 million during the quarter. Loomis had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and commercial enterprises, as well as public sector.

