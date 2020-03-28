Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Lition has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $153,126.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Dcoin and Bibox. In the last week, Lition has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

