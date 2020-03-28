LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.14, approximately 106,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 100,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $159,050 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 498.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

