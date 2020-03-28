LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.14, approximately 106,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 100,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.
In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $159,050 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 498.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.
About LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
