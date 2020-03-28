Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

LON:UTG opened at GBX 801.50 ($10.54) on Wednesday. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. UNITE Group’s payout ratio is -1.05%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 6,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

