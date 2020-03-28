Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMP. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 630 ($8.29).

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $756.08 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 460.49. St. Modwen Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 539 ($7.09).

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that St. Modwen Properties will post 1995.0001036 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 12,000 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.75), for a total value of £61,560 ($80,978.69). Also, insider Robert Hudson acquired 17,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 481 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £81,827.72 ($107,639.73).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

