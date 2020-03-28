Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.76 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,086,637.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $198,866.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,255 shares of company stock worth $12,366,731. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

