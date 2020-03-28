Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €5.20 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €8.89 ($10.34).

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €6.73 ($7.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. Leoni has a 12-month low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a 12-month high of €21.70 ($25.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.70.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

