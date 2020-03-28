Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €8.89 ($10.34).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €6.73 ($7.82) on Friday. Leoni has a 12 month low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a 12 month high of €21.70 ($25.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.12 and a 200-day moving average of €10.70.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

