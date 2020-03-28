Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after buying an additional 307,999 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lazard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.