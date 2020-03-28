Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.99.

NYSE:LPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.