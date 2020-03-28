Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDSMY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

