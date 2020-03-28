KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

KREF opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

