Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Trading Up 7.1%

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 183,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 64,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

