KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.46.

ALB opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

