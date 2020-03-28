Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $2.77, 113,428 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 308% from the average session volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
