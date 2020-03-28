Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $2.77, 113,428 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 308% from the average session volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Key Tronic makes up about 4.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.