Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €20.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.68 ($25.21).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €12.77 ($14.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.15. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of €11.70 ($13.60) and a 52-week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

