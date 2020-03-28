JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. CLARIANT AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.
CLARIANT AG/ADR Company Profile
