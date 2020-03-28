JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. CLARIANT AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

CLARIANT AG/ADR Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

