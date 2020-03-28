JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €19.56 ($22.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.46. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €20.20 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $310.67 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

