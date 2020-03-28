JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JST opened at €19.56 ($22.74) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67. The company has a market cap of $310.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €20.20 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.05).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.