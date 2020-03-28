John T. Harper Sells 6,123 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE M opened at $5.53 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,582,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $59,637,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.