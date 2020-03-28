John T. Harper Sells 6,123 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $5.53 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,582,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $59,637,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

