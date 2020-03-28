John Champion Vii Bishop Purchases 10,000 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GTLS stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

