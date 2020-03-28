JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,768.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 64,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $9.75 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

