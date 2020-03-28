Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMDA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Jerrick Media has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

About Jerrick Media

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

