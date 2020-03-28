Jeff Mcneil Sells 7,500 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $59.15.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.