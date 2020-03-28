JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $17.59.
About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR
