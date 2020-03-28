JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

