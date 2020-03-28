Jane Street Group LLC Buys 22,170 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,558,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,941,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

