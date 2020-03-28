Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.