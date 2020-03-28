iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after acquiring an additional 156,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.5179 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

