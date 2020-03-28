IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 40 at Deutsche Bank

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut IQE to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 72.60 ($0.96).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 29.66 ($0.39) on Friday. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $236.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

