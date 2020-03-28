Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 276,145 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 208,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

IO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,203.27% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Theron Usher bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 162,163 shares of company stock worth $410,301 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

