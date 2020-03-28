Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Invitation Homes also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.