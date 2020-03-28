Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,208 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of RYU stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $115.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.