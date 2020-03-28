Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Trading 6.4% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $85.38, 165,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 56,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

