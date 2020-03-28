Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 5,100 ($67.09).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRK. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) price target (down from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,254.44 ($69.12).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,714 ($62.01) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,245.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,461.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

