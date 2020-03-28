Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XENT. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

XENT opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $395.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Meier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. West acquired 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

