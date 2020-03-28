Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

