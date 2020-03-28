Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Wood & Company

Wood & Company cut shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPPLF. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

IPPLF stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

