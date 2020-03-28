Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.