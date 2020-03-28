Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $1,437,735.06 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 29,693 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $1,437,735.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Irwin Gold sold 2,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $111,378.19.

On Thursday, March 19th, Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00.

HLI opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.66.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

