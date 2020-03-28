Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells $181,626.51 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,938.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.