Insider Selling: Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$409,287.36 in Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$409,287.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,682,192.60.

Shares of CAS opened at C$11.75 on Friday. Cascades Inc has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.80.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

