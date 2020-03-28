Insider Buying: XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Acquires $43,400.00 in Stock

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) insider Philip G. Franklin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00.
Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile
There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.
Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.