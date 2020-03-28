Insider Buying: XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Acquires $43,400.00 in Stock

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) insider Philip G. Franklin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $3,536,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.