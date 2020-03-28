Insider Buying: Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) CFO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

REVG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Rev Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $275.17 million, a PE ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

