Insider Buying: Moneyme Ltd (ASX:MME) Insider Buys A$49,532.00 in Stock

Moneyme Ltd (ASX:MME) insider Scott Emery bought 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$49,532.00 ($35,129.08).

Scott Emery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Scott Emery purchased 170,000 shares of Moneyme stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,220.00 ($140,581.56).

MME opened at A$0.58 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.39, a quick ratio of 40.70 and a current ratio of 40.70.

Moneyme Limited operates in the digital consumer credit business in Australia. The company offers personal, cash, short term, instant, and small loans; and freestyle virtual credit account products, such as line of credit and credit cards. It distributes its products under the MoneyMe and MyOzMoney brands.

