Insider Buying: Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Buys $75,000.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Kevin James Kooman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kevin James Kooman acquired 20,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMST shares. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

