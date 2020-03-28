Insider Buying: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) CEO Purchases $186,708.60 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) CEO Robert D. Ravnaas acquired 39,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KRP opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $382.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. The company had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

