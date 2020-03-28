Insider Buying: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Acquires A$340,000.00 in Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$340,000.00 ($241,134.75).

ASX:INA opened at A$3.05 ($2.16) on Friday. Ingenia Communities Group has a 52 week low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.43. The stock has a market cap of $826.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.71.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Ingenia Communities Group’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.