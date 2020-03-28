Insider Buying: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) CFO Buys $97,050.00 in Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMP stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

