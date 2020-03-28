Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.93, approximately 436,516 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 618,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

