Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.74. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.31.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISV shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Information Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

